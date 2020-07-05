PM committed to help Delhi residents in challenging times: Shah

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to help the Delhi residents amid the challenging times due to coronavirus crisis.

The Home Minister’s remarks came while visiting 1,000-bed facilities named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital set up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here to treat COVID-19 patients.

“PM Narendra Modi ji is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this Covid hospital, yet again, highlights the resolve,” Shah tweeted after visiting the hospital set up in record 12 days.

“I thank the DRDO, Tatas and our armed forces medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency.”

Shah visited the hospital along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reviewed the preparedness.

The temporary air-conditioned facility has 250 intensive care unit beds.

It is set up near the Domestic Terminal-1 on Ulan Bator Road adjacent to Controller General of Defence Accounts headquarters.

Till Sunday, Delhi had recorded 97,200 coronavirus cases.

–IANS

rak/tsb