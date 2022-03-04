PM committed to strengthen local bodies in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen the local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the valedictory function of a three-day orientation programme on urban governance for Mayors, Chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers from urban local bodies from Jammu and Kashmir at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, Singh said that the smooth elections to the village councils and the first-ever elections to district councils after seven decades conducted in J&K were a symbol of commitment of the Union government to strengthen the local bodies.

Singh further said that the local bodies’ representatives should be in better coordination with the officials to be able to remove several obstacles easily, and urged them to inculcate vision, imagination and innovation.

He also said that efforts are on to conduct a number of programmes in Jammu and Kashmir such as startup-based workshops which can open a new horizon for the people, especially the youth of the Valley while the discussions are on with the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry to organise a Rozgar Mela.

Referring to the multiple roles of elected representatives like developing bottom-up connectivity in city governance, he said that they should take leadership roles in community participation and mobilisation of local resources.

They also need to operate as an intermediary link between city government and community, and state leadership and city.

