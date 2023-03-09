ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM condoles death of actor Satish Kaushik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away early Thursday.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kaushik passed away at around 1 a.m in the national capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi’ among many others.

Kaushik also directed ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’, two of the costliest films of their times.

