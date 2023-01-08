Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Expressing deep grief on Tripathi’s demise, Modi said that he played a key role in building the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Tripathi also held additional charge for short stints as governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Tripathi passed away early on Sunday morning in Prayagraj. He was 88.

“Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

