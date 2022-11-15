ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM condoles death of Telugu actor Krishna

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, who passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday.

“Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family,” Modi tweeted.

Popularly known as Superstar Krishna, he ruled the Telugu film world during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Father of actor Mahesh Babu, Krishna breathed his last at 4:10 am on Tuesday. He was 79.

Some of his well-known films are ‘Alluri Seetharama Raju’, ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’ and ‘Gudachari 116’ among others.

20221115-144403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha’s Shreya Lenka selected for K-pop girl band Blackswan

    Gulzar, Vishal Bharadwaj create two songs on migrant workers

    Vijay Varma shares a glimpse of his ‘new wife’

    (WEEKEND PACKAGE) How ‘Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai’ made Rakesh Roshan...