ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM condoles death of veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K .Viswanath, who passed away this morning.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Viswanath passed away in the early hours of Friday. He was 92.

A prolific filmmaker, Viswanath is credited with helming memorable films like Sankarabharanam, Sagar Sangamam and Siri Siri Muvva (which he remade in Hindi as Sargam, introducing Jaya Prada) as well as many Hindi films like Eeshwar, Kaamchor, Sanjog and many others.

He also made films in Tamil.

He was bestowed with the highest cinematic honour of the country, Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016.

20230203-130805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maxim Baldry says ‘LOTR’ series explores epic themes in simplest ways

    Aamir launches podcast: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyaan’

    Sadika’s act reminded me of Janet and Michael Jackson: Remo D’Souza

    Saanand Verma: Despite new avenues, acting is the world’s most difficult...