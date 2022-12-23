ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PM condoles death of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, who passed away earlier in the day.

“Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

Satyanarayana, who had started his career as N.T. Rama Rao’s double in the 1950s, acted in around 750 films.

He had also acted in Subhash Ghai’s Hindi blockbuster “Karma”.

