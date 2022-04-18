Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of Table Tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said: “The demise of TT champion Vishwa Deenadayalan is shocking and saddening. He was admired by fellow players and had distinguished himself in several competitions. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Condoling the demise, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur tweeted: “Heartbreaking to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away in an accident in Ri Bhoi District. He was on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Deenadayalan, a Table Tennis player from Tamil Nadu, died and his three teammates were injured in a road mishap in Meghalaya, police said. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when Vishwa, 18, and three other Tamil Nadu Tennis players were on their way in a tourist taxi from Guwahati airport to Shillong to take part in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

The taxi in which the four players were travelling, collided with a 12-wheel truck at Ri-Bhoi district injuring them critically while Vishwa died on the way to Nongpoh Civil hospital.

The other three injured players were rushed from Nongpoh to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong. Doctors at the NEIGRIHMS said the three injured players are in a stable condition and out of danger.

