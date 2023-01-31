INDIA

PM condoles demise of veteran jurist Shanti Bhushan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan.

“Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

The 97-year old veteran jurist passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Bhushan was a strong voice against corruption and a defender of civil liberties.A

He was the Law Minister from 1977-1979 in the Morarji Desai Cabinet.

Bhushan famously represented freedom fighter and socialist leader Raj Narain in the landmark electoral malpractice case at the Allahabad High Court, which resulted in removal of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister in 1974.

His son, advocate Prashant Bhushan, is a well-known lawyer.

