Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and described him as a humble and dedicated leader.

“In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

Chandy (79) passed away this morning at a Bengaluru hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

He had served as chief minister of Kerala twice.

