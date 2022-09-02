INDIA

PM condoles loss of lives in Gujarat road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Ambaji, Gujarat.

He also wished speedy recovery for those who were injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Ambaji, Gujarat. I wish the injured a quick recovery. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected: PM @narendramodi.”

At least seven pilgrims were killed and six others injured on Friday after being run over by an SUV in Gujarat’s Aravalli district.

The victims were part of a religious padyatra organised by a sangh from Panchmahal district. They were heading towards the Ambaji temple in Banaskantha when the accident occurred near Krishnapura village.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid condolences to the victims and announced Rs four lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to injured persons.

20220902-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Envoys of 4 nations present credentials to Prez

    States to provide relief to children orphaned since Covid struck: SC

    Sleaze CD: My brother shouldn’t apply for bail now: KMF chairman...

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 was beginning of World...