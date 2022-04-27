Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Quoting Prime Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted: “Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon.”

“Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the PMO added.

Eleven persons were electrocuted and 15 others injured when the top of a car belonging to Appar Madam/Mutt touched the overhead power cable in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident took place in Kalimedu village when the car touched the overhead power cable killing 11 and injuring 15.

The top of the car touched the power line, which was about 30 ft high, at a road turning just before reaching its destination. District officials rushed to the spot to carry out rescue efforts.

