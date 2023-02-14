Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Air India and Airbus for entering into an agreement, wherein Tata Group will buy 250 aircraft from the French plane manufacturer.

Aiming to expand its fleet size and operation, the Tata group, which owns Air India, will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus in one of the largest aviation deals.

The deal includes 40 A350 wide-body long-range aircraft and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

“I congratulate Air India and Airbus for this landmark agreement. The deal is a testament to the deepening relationship between India and France as well as the successes and ambitions of India’s civil aviation industry,” Modi said.

Interacting with French President Emmanuel Macron virtually during the signing of the agreement, the Prime Minister said that the agreement between Air India and Airbus is also an important milestone for the Indo-French Strategic Partnership.

“Today, the India-France partnership is playing a direct role in ensuring the stability and balance in the international order and the multilateral system. Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making positive contributions,” said Modi.

Recalling the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Defence Transport Aircraft Project in Vadodara in October last year, he said that Tata and Airbus also have a partnership in this project which is being built with an investment of 2.5 billion euros.

“I am also happy to know that French company Safran is setting up the largest MRO facility in India to service aircraft engines,” he added.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekharan, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury were also present on the occasion.

