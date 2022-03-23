Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttrakhand.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Many congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking oath as Chief Minister. In the last five years, ‘Devbhoomi’ has progressed rapidly in all parameters. I am sure that you and your ministers will further give impetus to it and the new government will establish a new paradigm of development in line with people’s aspirations.”

Congratulating Dhami and his cabinet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “The journey of public welfare and development going on in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will be continued by this government with full commitment, dedication and energy.”

BJP chief J.P. Nadda tweeted, “I am confident that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Dhami will set a new paradigm of development of ‘Devbhoomi’.”

