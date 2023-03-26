INDIASPORTS

PM congratulates Lovlina, Nikhat for winning gold at World Boxing Championship

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated boxers Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen for winning gold medals at the Boxing World Championships.

In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal”.

Congratulating Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships to win a gold in 50 Kg light flyweight category, he tweeted: “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions”.

Both Zareen and Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

While Zareen won the gold in the 50 kg category, Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75 kg category.

Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam to claim India’s third gold in the tournament before Lovlina Borgohain won the summit clash against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.

20230326-220005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    22 farmer unions form political front for Punjab polls

    IPL 2022: Rahul credits batting depth, all-round prowess for Lucknow’s win...

    BBC Media Action launches a new virtual address for residents of...

    Bihar man held just before marriage on charges of sexual abuse