Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated various dignitaries from different walks of life on their nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Athlete P.T. Usha, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist and social worker Veerendra Heggade, film director and screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

In another tweet, Modi said: “The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

“Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.”

“Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” Modi added.

