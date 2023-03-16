INDIA

PM congratulates RBI Guv for bagging ‘Governor of the year’ award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on being conferred with the ‘Governor of the Year’ award for 2023 by international journal ‘Central Banking’.

Das was conferred with the award on March 15.

“It is a matter of immense pride for our country that the @RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das Ji has been conferred with the ‘Governor of the year’ Award in the Central Banking Awards 2023. Congratulations to him,” the Prime Minister tweeted late on Thursday night.

Das was honoured for his leadership and for his handling of multiple crises that have arisen during his tenure.

“The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase,” the organisers said in a statement.

Das had taken charge as RBI governor in December 2018.

