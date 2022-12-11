Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

“Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM. I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sukhi took oath as the hill state’s Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Congress emerged victorious in the recently concluded Himachal elections, where it won 40 seats in the 68-seat assembly and wrested power from the BJP.

A four-time MLA, Sukhu is the son of a bus driver and started his political career from the campus of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

