PM creates fund to fight Covid-19, urges citizens to donate

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday created a micro donation fund so that citizens from any walks of life can contribute any amount they can to fight the Covid-19 outbreak that has gripped the nation.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against Covid-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Making an appeal to the citizens of the country, he requested for contributions to the PM-CARES Fund. “This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund,” he added.

Giving the mode of payments which can be used through debit or credit cards or even mobile wallets, the Prime Minister said, “The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”

One of the first respondents to the Prime Minister’s initiatives was cine star Akshay Kumar. Within minutes of Modi’s appeal, Kumar pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

The coronavirus outbreak has already infected over 900 people in the country besides claiming 19 lives.

–IANS

abn/arm