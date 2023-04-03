BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM describes launch of Mahila Samman Bachat Patra as example of women empowerment

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre is committed towards women empowerment, and described the implementation of a new savings scheme for women “Mahila Samman Bachat Patra” as an example of this.

“Our government is committed towards the respect and empowerment of women and Mahila Samman Bachat Patra launched by India Post is the best example of this,” he tweeted.

He also tagged a tweet by India Post announcing the scheme’s implementation from April 1 onwards.

The scheme was announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 and came into effect from April 1 through a gazette notification.

Earlier on March 31, the Finance Ministry had issued the gazette notification for Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023, which has been made available in 1.59 lakh post offices with immediate effect from April 1 onwards.

The two-year tenure scheme offers a fixed interest of 7.5 per cent, compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options, with a maximum ceiling of Rs 2 lakhs.

The scheme is valid for a two-year period upto March 31, 2025.

20230403-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IMF bullish on Indian economy despite global downturn signals

    Ukraine wants Elon Musk’s help against Russia

    ‘Against good faith standards’: SC allows appeal against insurance company

    Government invites bids for strategic disinvestment in IDBI Bank