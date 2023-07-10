Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday talked to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu over the phone and inquired him about the extent of the damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods in the hill state.

The Chief Minister informed him that the state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and sought liberal assistance from the Central government to tackle the natural calamity.

He informed Modi that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. He said the region had been experiencing incessant rainfall, leading to severe floods and landslides, besides damages caused to roads, water and electric supply.

The calamity has claimed 17 lives and caused widespread destruction, with property worth thousands of crore being swept away.

The torrential rains have wreaked havoc, affecting the lives of many across the state, said the Chief Minister, adding the state was actively engaged in providing aid to those affected by the floods.

Essential supplies were being provided to the stranded individuals and efforts were underway to airlift them once the weather conditions improve.

Sukhu also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Prime Minister for deputing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in the rescue operations.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend a special economic package to aid in the state’s recovery process. In response to Chief Minister’s concerns, the Prime Minister promised all possible assistance.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, also called the Chief Minster on phone and took stock of the damages and about relief and rescue operations.

