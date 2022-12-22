HEALTHINDIA

PM emphasises on increased testing, genome sequencing in Covid preparedness review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on genome sequencing and increased testing, while cautioning states against any complacency towards the threat of rising Covid cases.

Modi expressed these views in a review meeting which he undertook to oversee the status and preparedness of public health response to Covid-19 in the country, amid reports of a spike in cases in countries like neighbouring China, the U.S., Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The Prime Minister called for maintaining strict vigil and emphasised on the need for strengthened surveillance with focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

States were also advised to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure in case of spike in cases in the country.

He also advised adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, and also stressed on precaution dose vaccination for elderly and vulnerable population groups.

Official sources said that the Prime Minister was informed that there is adequate availability of medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.

During the meeting, a presentation was made before the Prime Minister on the global Covid-19 situation including rising cases in several countries by health secretary.

The Prime Minister was informed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022.

However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the past six weeks.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Apart from this, Principal Secretary to PM, P. K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

