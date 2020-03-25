PM enquires with TN CM on Covid measures

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enquired with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on the steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

In an official statement issued here the state government said Modi had called Palaniswami and enquired about the preventive measures against the virus spread.

Modi also urged Palaniswami to implement the prohibitory orders strictly for the benefit of the people.

On his part Palaniswami explained to Modi the various steps taken by the state government in that regard.

