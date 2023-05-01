A day after 11 people, including three children, died allegedly after inhaling a toxic gas in Ludhiana’s Giaspura area, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the tragedy.

He also expressed pain at the Bhiwandi building collapse incident, which had taken place two days back on April 29. Eight persons have died in the mishap.

Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia for the deceased and injured for both the incidents.

“Expressing grief on the tragedy in Ludhiana due to a gas leak, PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO tweeted on Monday.

“Pained by the tragedy in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a separate tweet.

In the Ludhiana incident, apart from the 11 persons who died in the incident, four persons were taken ill and are undergoing treatment. They are said to be critical.

The residents were evacuated and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was sent at the spot following the incident.

The NDRF team detected high levels of hydrogen sulphide in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest sudden dumping of some chemical from an industrial unit into the civic sewage line set off a reaction, reports said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and a case under section 304 has been registered against unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to eight on Monday, while the search and rescue operation continued for the third day, NDRF said in an official statement.

The three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

20230501-141002