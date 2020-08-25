PM expresses grief over Maha building collapse

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister said that local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on the spot providing all possible assistance.

At least 25 people have been rescued so far from the five-storied building which collapsed in Mahad town on Monday evening. Nearly 100 people lived in the Tariq Garden building situated in Kajalpura area of the town.

“Saddened by the building collapse… My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance,” Modi tweeted.

The building, said to be around six-years-old, was constructed by two Mumbai-based realtors, and crashed around 6.05 p.m., locals said.

Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare said the building had more than 200 occupants, but many residents may have been outdoors or in markets in the evening.

–IANS

rak/sdr/in