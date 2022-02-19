INDIA

PM expresses happiness over India being chosen to host 2023 IOC session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over India getting chosen as the host for the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

With the hashtag #StrongerTogether, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted: “It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports: PM @narendramodi.”

Earlier in the day, Mumbai was announced as the venue for the 2023 IOC session after successfully bidding for it in the 139th IOC session being held in Beijing alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics.

This will be the second time India will host an IOC session after New Delhi did it in 1983.

