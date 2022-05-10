Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings and good wishes to Yoon Suk-yeol who took charge as the new South Korean President.

In a tweet, Modi said: “I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties.”

Yoon, a former prosecutor, took the oath of office as the 13th President of South Koreaand vowed to rebuild the nation on the foundation of a liberal democracy and market economy.

