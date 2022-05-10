INDIA

PM extends greetings to new S.Korean President

NewsWire
0
6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings and good wishes to Yoon Suk-yeol who took charge as the new South Korean President.

In a tweet, Modi said: “I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties.”

Yoon, a former prosecutor, took the oath of office as the 13th President of South Koreaand vowed to rebuild the nation on the foundation of a liberal democracy and market economy.

20220510-125940

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ban on jeans, T-shirts for UP govt employees

    Cement prices expected to rise further on rising raw material cost

    Guj Assembly passes amendment bills linked to land grabbing, agricultural university...

    Amarinder resolves to empower girls