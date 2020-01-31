PM fires assault rifle at DefExpo 2020

Lucknow, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday inaugurated the Defexpo 2020 here, also went around the exhibition and fired an assault rifle at a virtual firing range.

Videos showed Modi asking questions about the rifle from the exhibitors, with one of them holding it up to demonstrate. Following this, Modi is seen picking up another VR-facilitated weapon, aiming it at a target in the virtual range and firing.

He was first given tips by the exhibitors and then his own security personnel who flanked him as he fired at the targets for nearly a minute, even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh looked on with interest.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that India expects to do arms and ammunition export business of Rs 35,000 crore in the next five years.

“There are unlimited possibilities in defence manufacturing in India. There is talent and there is also technology, there is innovation and there is also infrastructure, there is favourable policy and there is also protection of foreign investment. Here is Demand, Democracy and also Decisiveness,” he said.

He also said that it is also India’s responsibility to provide security to friendly countries apart from providing humanitarian relief during crisis.

–IANS

vd/arm