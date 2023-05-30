Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives long lectures on respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort and yet protects those accused of harassing women.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said: “The daughters of India are saying that “police and system” is no longer sacred. Everyone has seen what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country for the last several days. Modiji gives a long lecture on respect of women from Red Fort, but the accused of sexual exploitation has full protection.

“After all, what is stubbornness, why can’t daughters get justice? Why only daughters have been made to stand in the dock? Why was she forced to flow the medal in Mother Ganga? Save the criminal, not ‘save the daughter’. Hurt the pride of the country”.

Kharge’s attack came after many star wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medals, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also hit out at the government, saying: “What is it that the whole government is bowing down in front of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? What is the fascination that PM Modi and Amit Shah have with Brij Bhushan that PM Modi himself protects him? He has serious charges against him including POCSO Act. He (the PM) talks about the respect of women from the Red Fort and protects the accused. This is an anti-daughter government.”

Shrinate also appealed to the wrestlers that their medals are their hard earned prize, and the “pride of their country” and they should not throw them into the Ganga.

She also said: “Sakshi Malik is the only woman to have won a medal in wrestling at the Olympics. On August 18, 2016, Sakshi raised the honour of the entire country and the tricolour. Today she is sitting on the ghat of the Ganges for to immerse her medal. If the soul of the government is not dead, the Prime Minister has not become a dictator… then what is this?”

“The daughters of our country were beaten, lathi-charged, trampled under boots. Smriti Irani says the next day – 9 years of women power. History is the witness that whenever there has been an attack on the pride of women, then the price has to be paid.”

Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to put their medals in the Ganga.

