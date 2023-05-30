Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives long lectures on respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort and yet protects those accused of harassing women.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said: “The daughters of India are saying that “police and system” is no longer sacred. Everyone has seen what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country for the last several days. Modiji gives a long lecture on respect of women from Red Fort, but the accused of sexual exploitation has full protection.

“After all, what is stubbornness, why can’t daughters get justice? Why only daughters have been made to stand in the dock? Why was she forced to flow the medal in Mother Ganga? Save the criminal, not ‘save the daughter’. Hurt the pride of the country”.

Kharge’s attack came after many star wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medals, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building

Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.

20230530-222002