PM greets nation on occasion of Nuakhai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Nuakhai, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation.

“May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy.”

20220901-112003

