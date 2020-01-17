PM greets people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Tuesday to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “We are proud of Tripura’s exemplary traditions and contribution to national development. It’s people are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura’s citizens.”

Extending his wishes to the people of Meghalaya, Modi said: “The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya’s development in the coming years.”

He also greeted the people of Manipur on the occasion of its Statehood Day, calling it “wonderful state”. He tweeted: “Manipur is known for its vibrant culture. People from Manipur have made a mark in various fields. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead.”

On this day in 1972, all the three states attained full statehood under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

