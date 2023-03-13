Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose after their song “Naatu! Naatu!” from the Telugu film “RRR” won the prestigious Oscar award.

Modi also congratulated the team of documentary film “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Oscar in the “Best Documentary Short Film” category.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour,” Modi tweeted after “Naatu! Naatu!” won the award.

He further added that the country is “elated and proud” of their achievement.

The Prime Minister also wished producer Guneet Monga and her team for their documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” winning the Oscar award.

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature,” Modi tweeted.

This is the first time that two Indian productions have won the Oscar awards.

The 95th Academy awards function was held earlier in the day in Los Angeles.

