With economic growth estimated at 7.2 per cent for 2022-23, more than the advanced estimates of 7 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the GDP growth figures.

“The 2022-23 GDP growth figures underscore the resilience of the Indian economy amid global challenges,” he tweeted.

He added that “this robust performance along with overall optimism and compelling macro-economic indicators exemplify the promising trajectory of our economy and the tenacity of our people”.

Though the GDP growth of 7.2 per cent for 2022-23 is higher than the advanced estimates, it is much lower than the 9.1 per cent growth seen in 2021-22.

