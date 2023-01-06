INDIA

PM hails deployment of Indian women peacekeepers in UN mission

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the participation of largest Indian women UNA peacekeeping contingent to be deployed in Abyei.

“Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti is even more gladdening,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by the additional directorate general of public administration of defence ministry.

“#IndianArmy deploys its largest contingent of women #Peacekeepers in #UnitedNation mission at #Abyei, #UNISFA. The team will provide relief & assistance to women & children in one of the highly operational & challenging terrain conditions under the @UN flag,” the defence ministry had tweeted.

The platoon of women peacekeepers will be deployed in Abyei as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA), India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on Friday.

20230106-172401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha honey-trap case: Another bizman deposes before ED

    KIYG 2021: Maharashtra’s Akanksha, Gujarat’s Dhruv win tennis crowns

    ‘We are all living this hell’: Delhi HC to plea on...

    Kejriwal’s law dept rejects paying bills of advocates hired by Delhi...