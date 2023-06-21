Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the first day of his state visit to the US meeting a cross section of scholars, authors and investors in New York, the Congress on Wednesday said he has completely failed in his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur at the time of crisis.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister in a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Let us remind ourselves amidst all the news of the Prime Minister’s visit to the USA that today is the 50th consecutive day of Manipur’s pain, distress and agony. The Prime Minister who gives gyaan (knowledge) on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned.”

“He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension,” Ramesh said.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi embarked for his US state visit on Tuesday. Modi met a cross section of scholars, authors and investors in New York on his first day of visit to the US.

In back to back meetings, he first met Neil de Grasse Tyson, leading American astrophysicist, author and science communicator on Tuesday.

Modi and Tyson exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth.

On Tuesday, leaders of 10 opposition parties from violence hit Manipur, led by the Congress, accused the Prime Minister of ignoring the people of the northeastern state, saying that there was a feeling of hurt and disappointment.

The Congress also took a swipe at the Prime Minister saying that the Prime Minister has time to meet film writer Manoj Muntashir, who wrote obscene dialogues for the movie ‘Adipursh’, without any appointment for 45 minutes, while leaders from the violence ridden state, including those from the BJP, were not able to get audience with him (the PM).

The Congress has been critical of the Prime MInister’s silence on the Manipur violence. The Congress on Tuesday also reminded the Prime Minister to follow ‘Rajdharma’ instead of indulging in “publicity to improve his image”.

