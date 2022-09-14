INDIA

PM has given 1,000 sq kms of territory to China without fight: Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

After reports of disengagement with China at Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government for not restoring the status quo of April 2020 at Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rahul said, “China has refused to accept India’s demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?” he said.

Government sources on Tuesday said that there has been complete disengagement at key flashpoints in the Ladakh sector between India and China.

The process started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of corps commander meetings. As per sources the two sides have moved back after May 2020 friction. The sources said that both sides have verified their posts at LAC by the ground commanders.

According to sources both India and China moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

20220914-090604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tollywood, Andhra CM meeting likely on Feb 10

    5 killed as car falls into ditch in UP

    Bid to create violence in Manipur on I-Day foiled; 8 militants...

    38 Trinamool Congress MLAs have started contacting BJP: Mithun