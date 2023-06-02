INDIA

PM, HM greet Telangana Governor on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed birthday greetings to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday.

The governor celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of her family members and officials.

As the governor’s birthday coincides with the Telangana formation day, she felicitated families of Telangana martyrs.

“A birthday is a special occasion to reiterate the commitment to human, social and national values. The way in which you have integrated these values in your entire style of work and made efforts to fulfil the expectations of the common people, is inspirational for everyone,” reads the message from PM Modi.

“As the Governor, the efficiency and sense of duty with which you have discharged your Constitutional obligations, will lead the state towards greater heights. I am fully confident that you will continue to serve the society, state and the nation with the same dedication. I pray to the Almighty to grant you a long, healthy life and always keep you energetic in the service of the nation,” he added.

Tamilisai tweeted that she was fortunate to receive warm birthday greetings. “Feeling immensely grateful & blessed to get your encouragement & guidance for serving our ‘Nation’ in your visionary path to future India. Your 24/7 hard work is our inspiration,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called up the governor to convey birthday greetings. “Feels Overwhelmed and deeply grateful & Your kind wishes have truly made my day extra special. Thank you for your blessings which energises & infuses fresh energy to do my work for the Nation on the visionary path of Hon’ble Prime Minister,” she tweeted.

