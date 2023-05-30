Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are shielding BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment.

He questioned why the Central government is going to great lengths to protect the MP.

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, took to Twitter again to slam the Modi government amid the continuing protest by women wrestlers.

“Why is Govt of India going to great lengths protecting this MP who’s accused of sexual harassment ? While the accused BJP MP Singh is being shielded by PM Modi & HM Shah, the champion wrestlers have to resort to Ganga Visarjan of their Olympic medals What an absolute shame!” he wrote.

Top athletes including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat had decided to immerse their medals in Ganga and had reached Haridwar on Tuesday evening. However, after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait and appeal by locals, they halted their plans and gave a five-day deadline for action against the wrestling federation chief.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, is facing allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor.

In another tweet, KTR dubbed as “uncultured morons” those who celebrate rapists, welcome murders, insult Mahatma Gandhi, leak exam papers and toy with lives of youth and those that insult our sports champions.

The BRS leader on Monday had slammed the Centre for the treatment meted out to wrestlers during their protest in New Delhi on Sunday.

“Can any responsible leader from Govt of India tell us why it has to be this way?” he asked on Twitter.

“These are champions who brought us glory on world stage! They deserve our support and respect,” he said.

Police had detained protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament when it was being inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

20230530-223202