INDIA

PM holds meeting with key cabinet ministers in Parliament

Amid protests by treasury benches in Parliament over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s democracy comments in London which have disrupted proceedings in both houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with his cabinet ministers.

According to sources, the meeting was attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The meeting is learnt to have discussed the strategy for the ongoing Budget session, whose second part resumed on Monday after a month-long break.

On Monday, both Houses were adjourned without transacting any business as BJP members sought Rahul Gandhi’s apology in Parliament and engaged in noisy protests.

With opposition members also protesting over the Adani issue, proceedings of both Houses were disrupted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protests by both treasury benches and opposition members.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge had also taken place at the party’s Parliamentary Party office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the session.

