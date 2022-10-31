INDIA

PM holds review meeting on Morbi bridge disaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the situation in Gujarat’s Morbi where more than 140 persons died on Sunday in a bridge collapse.

Official sources said that, at the meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate accident took place.

All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. The Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, they added.

The high level meeting was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and the DGP along with other top officials including those from Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

