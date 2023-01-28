Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Malaseri Dungri in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Saturday. He will come to Udaipur, from where he will take a helicopter to Malaseri Dungri and will have a darshan of Lord Devnarayan in temple premises.

“Here he will give purnahuti in havan and will plant a neem sapling which will be followed by a public meeting,” said Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Meghwal said that before PM Modi, no Prime Minister ever visited Malaseri Dungri.

Meghwal said that this visit of PM Modi is absolutely religious. The PM has a visionary approach to preserve the religious heritage of major places of the country.

Modi, as per the schedule, will reach Dabok airport at 10.30 a.m., and at 10.35 a.m., he will depart for Malaseri via helicopter. At 11.25 a.m. he will reach Malaseri and he will be here from 11.30 a.m. to 12.55 p.m. He will offer prayers and will address a huge gathering during this phase before leave for Delhi.

