PM inaugurates satellite centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the satellite centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda at the World Ayurveda Congress, thereby unveiling opportunities for ayurvedic education and the establishment of Goa as a medical tourism hub.

Speaking on the occasion at the World Ayurveda Congress, Modi said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda can play an important part in promoting medical tourism in India.

The Prime Minister said, ‘The spirit of Sarve Bhawantu Sukhina, Sarve Santu Niramaya meaning wellness for all can help India get ahead in the field of providing medical facilities, especially in the Ayush sector, which is full of opportunities for everyone. Goa being a hub of international tourism has the potential to become a medical tourism hub with the help of the All India Institute of Ayurveda satellite centre in Goa.

‘For the world, ayurveda is a strong medium to communicating India’s deep roots in the field of traditional medicine, wellness and holistic treatment therapies. We now need to work on the data-backed evidence to prove the effectiveness of Ayurveda to the world.’

20221211-212402

