Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a two-day national officer-bearers meeting at the BJP headquarters here.

The meeting is being attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party state presidents and general secretaries.

Presided over by national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting will deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year. Various organisational activities from booth committees will also be discussed.

Also in attendance are National General secretaries Dushyant Gautam, Bhupender Yadav, Baijant Panda, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi.

In addition, BJP state President UP Bhupendra Chaudhary, Uttrakhand party president Mahendra Bhatt and other party state presidents are also participating in the meeting.

