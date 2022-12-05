INDIA

PM inaugurates two-day national office-bearers meeting in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a two-day national officer-bearers meeting at the BJP headquarters here.

The meeting is being attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party state presidents and general secretaries.

Presided over by national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting will deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year. Various organisational activities from booth committees will also be discussed.

Also in attendance are National General secretaries Dushyant Gautam, Bhupender Yadav, Baijant Panda, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi.

In addition, BJP state President UP Bhupendra Chaudhary, Uttrakhand party president Mahendra Bhatt and other party state presidents are also participating in the meeting.

20221205-141601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Compelling watch’: Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reviews ‘PS-1’

    Ex-PFI Kerala secy C.A. Rauf role’s in Coimbatore blast case under...

    Of cities, lost and found

    Of a family’s fall from grace and journey to redemption