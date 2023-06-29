INDIA

PM insensitive like Nero as Manipur burns, says Maha Congress

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word despite the violence ravaging the north-eastern state of Manipur for 52 days.

In a sharp reaction, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the country is “blessed with an insensitive PM that shames even the legend of ‘Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burnt’”.

“On one hand, the Centre is taking no measures to end the ongoing brutalities in Manipur, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was barred from meeting or speaking with the Manipuris. This is clearly an indicator of Modi’s dictatorial regime,” he said.

Condemning the move to stop Gandhi in Manipur, he said that the people there are waiting for help and solace from the Centre, but the PM kept busy visiting the USAas the state was in flames.

“Rahul Gandhi is visiting Manipur to learn about the sufferings of the people there, to convey his message of peace, love and brotherhood. Initially he was permitted to travel by road, and thousands thronged up to meet him. Seeing his popular appeal, the BJP government got jitters, intercepted his convoy and sent him back,” Patole claimed.

When the locals opposed this, they were allegedly targeted with teargas after Gandhi left the place as he was not permitted to meet and interact with them, he added.

According to Patole, for the first 25 days when Manipur was grappling with the holocaust, not a single representative of the Centre visited the state, and later Union Home Minister Amit Shah went there.

“Despite Shah’s visit, the state has not come under control yet, proving that the people of Manipur have lost faith in both Modi and the BJP, and hold them responsible for their predicament,” claimed Patole.

He again condemned the manner in which places of worship are being attacked and burnt, police stations being looted of weapons, huge financial losses incurred and many precious lives lost in the past 52 days. Instead of working to bring the situation there under control, the Centre is making speeches, organising events and releasing advertisements, but the people of Manipur will not forget or forgive the BJP’s stance or banning Gandhi from meeting them, he said.

2023062931442

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Health Minister calls for coordination to tackle floods in Assam

    Assam: Museum set up by Muslims sealed; 2 held

    Decision soon on relaxation in reopening of primary schools: K’taka CM

    The Pandemic Still Lifes by V Ramesh