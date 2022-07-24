Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with all 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of party-ruled states in BJP Chief Ministers Council Meeting.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda was also present at the interaction held at BJP headquarters here. The last such meeting was held in Varanasi in December last year.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government like GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states.

About rural areas, he spoke about the significance of ‘Gobardhan’ and the need to further popularise the initiative. He also underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilisers on crop productivity, and for increasing its usage.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this.

Putting significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business, and citing the several initiatives taken by the government towards this, he encouraged states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country.

The Prime Minister also asked the Chief Ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure provision of best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers. He said that BJP-ruled states should aim to become known for their sporting culture.

He also talked about the significance of all towns, villages and cities celebrating their foundation days.

During the meeting, progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes of the central government in these states were reviewed.

Strategies to ensure last mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to remote areas and achieving 100 per cent coverage of eligible beneficiaries were discussed.

The progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission and preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also reviewed. All Chief Ministers committed to strive to convert Azadi ka Amrit Kaal into an era of Antyodaya through Good Governance.

