PM, Kharge wish people on Ladakhi New Year ‘Losar’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended their greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Losar, the Ladakhi New Year.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Best wishes on ‘Happy Losar’, which has commenced and is marked with enthusiasm in Ladakh as new year. May this year, which has set in, bring happiness and well-being in everyone’s lives. May everyone’s wishes be fulfilled in this year.”

Kharge tweeted: “My best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Ladakh and those who celebrate, who have marked the commencement of this unique festival. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.”

20221225-204403

