WORLD

PM lands in Samarkand for SCO meet, received by Uzbek counterpart

NewsWire
0
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday landed in Samarkand for the summit of SCO heads of state.

Attending on the invitation of host country Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he was warmly received by his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, several ministers, Samarkand region Governor and other senior officials at the airport.

The Prime Minister will participate in the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday and will hold bilateral meetings with the Uzbek President and some other leaders attending the Summit.

The regional multilateral organisation was set up in 2001 with Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as members, while India and Pakistan became full members in 2017.

The Council of the SCO Heads of State is the highest decision-making body of the organisation and meets for an annual summit that is hosted by a member state of the SCO.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading the Indian delegation to the SCO Summit every year, since India became its full member in 2017. During the last two summits in 2020 and 2021, he participated in the virtual format.

20220915-222805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Win against New Zealand massively important but going to be a...

    S.Korea cautious over change in political status of Kim Jong-un’s sister

    Gunman commits suicide after shooting rampage in Tennessee

    J-Hope pinned at 17th on US Billboard main albums chart