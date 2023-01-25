INDIA

PM lauds Jal Jeevan Mission for achieving target of 11 cr tap connections

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Jal Shakti ministry for achieving the target of providing 11 crore tap connections under its Jal Jeevan mission to rural households.

“A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who announced that 11 crore tap connections have been provided under the Centre’s ambitious mission.

“11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Sh. @narendramodi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for #JalJeevanMission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible,” Shekhawat tweeted earlier in the day.

The minister further said that “11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps”.

Taking health, happiness and ease of living to 11 crore homes across the country one tap at a time is what #JalJeevanMission has achieved today, Shekhawat added.

Jal Jeevan Mission is aimed at assisting, empowering and facilitating states for creation of water supply infrastructure so that every rural household has Functional Tap Connection (FHTC) by 2024 and water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality is made available on regular basis.

As on January 18, 2023, 11,00,48,468 tap connections to rural households have been provided, which is 56.85 per cent of the mission’s target.

20230125-124205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Luxury Diwali Gifting Guide

    Peeing case: Crew decided to record matter as non-reportable in-flight incident,...

    Foundry sector demands suspension of iron ore, pig iron exports

    Counting of votes for 116 Punjab urban local bodies begin