Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Jal Shakti ministry for achieving the target of providing 11 crore tap connections under its Jal Jeevan mission to rural households.

“A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success,” Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who announced that 11 crore tap connections have been provided under the Centre’s ambitious mission.

“11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Sh. @narendramodi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for #JalJeevanMission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible,” Shekhawat tweeted earlier in the day.

The minister further said that “11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps”.

Taking health, happiness and ease of living to 11 crore homes across the country one tap at a time is what #JalJeevanMission has achieved today, Shekhawat added.

Jal Jeevan Mission is aimed at assisting, empowering and facilitating states for creation of water supply infrastructure so that every rural household has Functional Tap Connection (FHTC) by 2024 and water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality is made available on regular basis.

As on January 18, 2023, 11,00,48,468 tap connections to rural households have been provided, which is 56.85 per cent of the mission’s target.

