PM launches 20% ethanol blended petrol in 11 states/UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday rolled out petrol, blended with 20 per cent ethanol, at select petrol pumps in 11 states and Union Territories as part of a programme to increase use of biofuels.

The programme aims to reduce emissions and dependence on foreign countries. Authorities say that presently, 10 per cent ethanol is blended in petrol and it is aimed to double ethanol quantity by 2025.

PM Modi, after launching 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, stated that the use of ethanol has been increased in petrol from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent and it is now progressing to 20 per cent.

At first, 15 cities in the country will be covered and in the coming two years, 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol pumps will be expanded throughout the country. The country saved Rs 54,894 crore by reducing fuel import by 10 per cent.

Ethanol-20 (petrol with 20 per cent ethanol) will be available at 84 petrol pumps in 11 states and Union Territories.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India achieved blending of 10 per cent ethanol in petrol five months prior during June 2022, and now, 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol is delivered on pilot basis ahead of schedule.

